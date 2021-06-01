Here's how much Marvel shelled out on child actors' weekly salary starring in WandaVision

WandaVision included a group of child actors that played various roles and took home a handsome amount per appearance.

Marvel Studios began the year with a big bang as its first web series WandaVision impressed netizens and took social media by storm. The success of WandaVision led to Marvel and Marvel Cinematic Universe fans rooting for more such content and then came along the hit Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Now, according to a latest report in TMZ, not just WandaVision's stars but a bunch of child actors who starred in the show were also given fat pay checks.

WandaVision included a group of child actors that played various roles and took home a handsome amount per appearance. The highest of at least four child actors was 12-year-old Gabriel Gurevich, who played the young Pietro, on the show. The almost teenager took home the lion's share among the group with $7,673 for just a couple weeks of work.

The report added that actors who are Vision's twins, 8-year-old Gavin Borders and 7-year-old Baylen Bielitz, raked in $3,836 each for one week of playing Tommy and Billy at just 5-years-old. Another actor involved in the show was 13-year-old Sophia Gaidarova who played Young Wanda and was on set only for a day and got $1,105 for the same. Other child actors include Jett Klyne, Julian Hilliard and Michaela Russell.

The salary for child actors is pre-determined in their contracts which need to be submitted in court. We wonder if these young wonder's will be returning for season 2 of the show.

