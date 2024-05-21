As aespa is gearing up for their much-anticipated comeback with the brand new album, everyone including NASA has joined in the excitement. Through a cryptic yet obvious social media post, the space and aeronautics station has shown their support to the K-pop girl group.

NASA mentions aespa's song in its latest tweet

On May 18, 2024, the Twitter account for NASA‘s Webb Telescope shared yet another informative image which also includes a secret message. The picture posted was of Cassiopeia A, a supernova remnant which is located in the Cassiopeia constellation whose supernova happened 11,000 light-years away approximately. Moreover, the organization also shares that the supernova spreads calcium and iron across space, giving birth to a new generation of stars and planets.

However, NASA at the beginning of the post, NASA added the line 'Su-su-su-supernova' which is the main chorus line from aespa's new release, Supernova. The organization cleverly uses the line from the song to talk about the celestial phenomenon and also show their love for K-pop. The group's fans instantly found the Tweet and made it viral across the platform with over 5 million views. Moreover, they also joined in to share humorous posts and called it an unexpected 'promotion' from NASA.

More about the K-pop group aespa

Previously, the group also released the music video for the first title track, Supernova, on May 13, 2024. The upcoming album Armageddon is scheduled to be released on May 27, 2024, along with the music video for the second title track of the same name. Apart from the main songs, the songs in the album include Set the Tone, Mine, Licorice, Bahama, Long Chat (#♥), Prologue, Live My Life, and Melody.

aespa will also be holding their second world tour, SYNK: PARALLEL LINE 2024, where they will perform across many cities and countries. The tour will kick off in July in their home country, Seoul, South Korea. The K-pop girl group formed by SM Entertainment consists of 4 members, which include Winter, Karina, Ningning, and Giselle. The group made their debut with the single Black Mamba in 2019, followed by the release of Next Level.

