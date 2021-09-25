Here's how NCT 127 is making big strides with their third studio album 'Sticker'

NCT 127 is going places with their new album 'Sticker'! According to SM Entertainment, on September 24 at noon KST (8:30 am IST) just one week after its release on September 17, NCT 127’s third studio album 'Sticker' had officially recorded a total of 2,152,399 sales.

After breaking the group’s personal record on Hanteo Chart with 929,516 copies sold in its first week (according to Hanteo calculations), 'Sticker' has now achieved the title of NCT 127’s first "double million-seller” album after recording an impressive total of 2,152,399 sales in just one week. Not just that, 'Sticker' ranked high on several of the United Kingdom’s Official Charts (which are typically regarded as the U.K. equivalent to Billboard’s U.S. charts).

'Sticker' entered the Official Albums Chart at number 40 for the week of September 24 to 30, marking their first-ever U.K. top 40 album! Additionally, 'Sticker' debuted at number 10 on the Official Album Sales Chart, number 10 on the Official Physical Albums Chart, number 68 on the Official Album Downloads chart, and number 11 on the Official Scottish Albums Chart.

In addition to topping the Hanteo chart, 'Sticker' also ranked first on other various album charts, including Synnara Records and Hot Tracks. In addition to this, NCT 127 becomes the fourth K-pop artist to sell more than 700,000 copies on Hanteo on the first day in history. The only other K-pop artists to record over 700,000 copies in one day alone are BTS, SEVENTEEN and EXO's golden vocalist Baekhyun.

Not just that, 'Sticker' has achieved amazing success in China and Japan. At approximately 11:30 am KST (8:am IST) on September 18, more than 40,000 digital copies of 'Sticker' have been sold in China. 'Sticker' also ranked first on China's QQ Music Digital Album Chart as of today and earned a "Platinum" certification for selling more than one million yuan in albums. In Japan, 'Sticker' placed first on Line Music Albums Top 100 Chart and Rakuten Music's real-time rankings.

Congratulations to NCT 127!

