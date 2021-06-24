  1. Home
Here's how Pledis Entertainment is making SEVENTEEN's quarantine stay comfortable

The staff wanted to ensure they had a comfortable stay! Read on to find out the details.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 05:15 pm
SEVENTEEN pose at the beach in the concept photo. SEVENTEEN pose at the beach in the concept photo (Pic credit - Pledis Entertainment)
Earlier this month, SEVENTEEN dropped one of the best pop albums of the year so far, Your Choice, accompanied by the title track, Ready To Love. Your Choice was well-received by fans across the world, rocketing to number one on iTunes Albums charts in 18 countries. Not just that, SEVENTEEN became quadruple million sellers with new mini-album Your Choice. The group had previously sold over a million copies of their seventh mini-album Heng:garæ, the special album Semicolon, and their third studio album An Ode.

However, the good luck streak jinxed when two staff members tested COVID positive a couple of days back. Pledis Entertainment released a statement declaring that for health and safety reasons, they will be halting the group's comeback promotions! SEVENTEEN members were left heartbroken with the news that they were unable to perform for fans as scheduled. However, Pledis Entertainment decided to cheer up the members during their quarantine stay by organising some happy goodies! 

Seungkwan posted a photo of the beautiful gift boxes on his Instagram, while Seungcheol posted a photo of the handwritten letters from staff. Hoshi took to Weverse to share photos of the yummy snacks and iPad pros all 13 members received from the staff! Not just that, the gifts came with an adorable set of instructions - members are required to look in the mirror and record a video of themselves showcasing their unique charms! Members were touched by the staff's heartfelt gesture and thanked the company for making their quarantine stay comfortable.

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s mini album Your Choice becomes their fastest million seller album

Are you anticipating SEVENTEEN's performance on Ready To Love? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :Pledis Entertainment

