Here’s how RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, V and Jungkook wished Jimin on his birthday

The Bangtan Boys are very supportive and loving of each other, even more so on their birthdays as they shower the members with affection in the form of heartfelt messages, hilarious videos and funny photos that would be otherwise hidden away from the world. The BTS members’ birthdays have become global celebrations of their achievements and more so, their existence as fans around the world put a lot of thought into turning it into annual festivities. Fans-driven projects become the centre of attraction as they take part in a humongous display of support and love towards their favourite K-pop idols.

On October 13, BTS member Jimin turned 27 and began his birthday by turning on a live broadcast to celebrate and kickstart his day in the presence of his fans. It recorded 8.1 million viewers watching in real time as the broadcast lasted for over 72 minutes. The artist not only decorated the room, blew out a yellow chick candle on an adorable cake but also spent an hour chatting with the BTS ARMY and playing around with them. He spoke about BTS’ upcoming Busan concert as well as gave a sneak peek into his photo-folio, Me, Myself, and JIMIN 'ID : Chaos'. At the same time, his fans were hard at work as they began trending hashtags to celebrate his birthday. He became the first person to have 28 simultaneously trending hashtags for the third consecutive year.

Just as his birthday began, the BTS members were also ready to share their wishes. It began with member J-Hope who appeared to have been in the company (HYBE) building after Jimin’s live broadcast was completed. He posted an Instagram story with Jimin where they reenact a scene as the elder one wished the younger one, and they both giggled. He further posted more stories tagging Jimin with a blast of emojis as is usual for J-Hope. On the other hand, Twitter saw some past funny videos and photos of Jimin come to light where he used fan-made hashtags and asked him to keep on his smile forever. His love knew no bounds as more gems from Hope film found their way to the world.