Here's how SEVENTEEN and aespa are making big strides with new releases

The talented groups have been making big strides with their new album releases. On October 22 at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST), SEVENTEEN made their highly-anticipated comeback with their ninth mini-album 'Attacca' and its accompanying title track 'Rock with you.' Immediately upon its release, 'Rock with You' soared to the top of multiple Korean real-time music charts, including Bugs, Melon, and Genie as well as those of Japan’s Rakuten Music and AWA. 'Attacca' also reached number 1 on Line Music’s real-time album chart in Japan.

Additionally, both 'Attacca' and 'Rock with You' shot to the top of the iTunes charts in numerous countries across the globe. As of 9 am KST (5:30 am IST) on October 23, 'Rock with You' had already hit number 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 19 different regions, including Argentina and Peru. Meanwhile, 'Attacca' had reached number 1 on iTunes Top Albums charts in at least 16 different regions, including Indonesia and Cambodia.

On the other hand, aespa has just set a new personal record with their latest music video! On October 23 at approximately 1:30 pm KST (10 am IST), aespa’s music video for their new title track 'Savage' surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their third music video to do so following 'Black Mamba' and 'Next Level.' aespa originally released 'Savage' on October 5 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), meaning that it took the song about 17 days and 19 hours to reach the milestone.

'Savage' is now aespa’s fastest music video ever to hit the 100 million mark, breaking their previous record of 32 days set by 'Next Level' earlier this year. Congratulations to SEVENTEEN and aespa.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Answer some facts about SEVENTEEN and we will reveal which subunit do you secretly stan?

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.