Here's how Super Junior's D&E, SOMI and KINGDOM are making big strides with new releases

Global streaming app Spotify revealed their 'Top 10 Global Album Debuts' chart and Jeon So Mi's 1st solo album 'XOXO' achieved an impressive ranking of number 3. Her full-length album topped the iTunes Top Album Chart and K-Pop Song chart immediately after its release. In addition, the music video for Jeon So Mi's title track 'XOXO' surpassed 30 million views on YouTube in just three days.

Super Junior D&E is making waves on music charts around the world with their latest album! On November 2, the subunit released their first studio album 'COUNTDOWN' and a music video for their title track 'ZERO.' Following the album’s release, “COUNTDOWN” topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 22 regions around the globe. In addition, the album also entered the Top 10 of the iTunes Top Album chart in a total of 29 regions.

Finally, rookie KINGDOM has once again entered the Billboard charts, with ‘Black Crown’ ranking seventh on the World Digital Song Sales Chart. The album and the title track also topped the US iTunes dance album chart and iTunes K-pop chart a day after the release on October 21. Congratulations to SOMI, KINGDOM and Super Junior's D&E.

