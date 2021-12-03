Here's the meaning behind BTS members' name and the fascinating stories behind them

ARMYs would whole-heartedly agree that BTS members' mere existence brings them happiness and joy and they truly are ARMY's universe! The talented and versatile seven-member group debuted on June 13, 2013, in a then small-agency Big Hit Entertainment (now: BIGHIT MUSIC). Years of hard work, dedication and blood, sweat and tears (literally) has brought them to this stage in life, where their artistry and impact remains unparalleled!

Kim Namjoon, Kim Seokjin, Min Yoongi, Jung Hoseok, Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung, Jeon Jungkook aren't just names, they uphold an ever-lasting legacy of brilliant music and artistry, embedded in stone for eternity! In a 2014 interview with Haru Hana magazine, BTS members were asked about their real names’ meanings and origins, and they dished on the fascinating stories behind naming them.

1. RM

BTS' frontman RM's real name is Kim Namjoon. The meaning of his name translates to 'the genius from South', and well, we cannot agree more. RM's name is written as '金南俊' in Hanja (Chinese alphabet). According to RM, the '南' character in his name means 'South Korea'

2. Jin

BTS' worldwide handsome Jin's real name is Kim Seokjin. His grandfather named him and it means 'a great treasure', and he truly is ARMY's treasure. Jin's name is written as '金碩珍' in Hanja.

3. SUGA

BTS' talented rapper and producer SUGA's real name is Min Yoongi. SUGA revealed that he does not know the story behind the origin of the name but his family name is used across generations of his family and he hopes to lead a good, respectable life to leave a good legacy behind. SUGA's name is written as '閔玧其' in Hanja. According to Suga '其' is his family’s generation name (a character that gets passed down through the generations).

4. J-Hope

BTS' dance leader J-Hope's real name is Jung Hoseok. J-Hope revealed that his parents got the idea of naming him after visiting a certain temple they believed in. He shared that it translates to 'a name that will spread throughout the entire country' and true to the meaning, he is now a worldwide phenomenon! J-Hope's name is written as '鄭號錫' in Hanja.

5. Jimin

BTS' star performer Jimin's real name is Park Jimin. Like Jin, Jimin was also named by his grandfather and his name in his own words means 'my wisdom will reach higher than the sky'. We definitely agree. Jimin's name is written as '朴智旻' in Hanja.

6. V

BTS' visual king V's real name is Kim Taehyung. V's name translates to 'all wishes will come true' or 'everything will work out in the end'! What is fascinating is that V's grandfather is a naming master and he creates names with the recipient’s future/career in mind. Well, must say, V's harabeoji (grandfather) predicted his grandson's glorious fate already! V's name is written as '金泰亨' in Hanja and the character '亨' means something along the lines of 'all wishes will come true' or 'everything will work out in the end'

7. Jungkook

BTS' golden maknae Jungkook's real name is Jeon Jungkook. Like his bandmates, Jin, Jimin and V, Jungkook was named after his late grandfather. Although he isn't sure of the meaning, he revealed that it could mean 'the pillar of the nation', and truly Jungkook is! Jungkook's name is written as '田柾國' in Hanja.

