Here's who we think should have been the winners at the Baeksang Awards

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards recently concluded and we present the list of names that equally deserved to win. Read on to find out.

The 57th Baeksang Arts Awards was a dazzling night! Fans from all over the world were glued to the live broadcast of the biggest night in the Film, Theatre & Television Awards in the South Korean entertainment industry. Superstar Suzy and MC Shin Dong Yup returned as hosts for the fourth consecutive year.

JTBC’s Beyond Evil won both Best Drama and Best Screenplay, and its star Shin Ha Kyun also bagged the award for Best Actor in the television category. Kim So Yeon, the star of SBS’s smash hit makjang drama, The Penthouse, took home the prize for Best Actress. Flower Of Evil's director Kim Chul Gyu won Best Director. Oh Jung Se won the award in the Best Supporting Actor category for his stunning portrayal of Moon Sang Tae in It's Okay To Not Be Okay. Yeom Hye Ran of The Uncanny Counter fame claimed the prize for Best Supporting Actress.

Kim Seon Ho who rose to stardom with Start Up bagged the award for Tik Tok Popularity Award (male), Seo Yea Ji won the Tik Tok Popularity Award (female). Lee Do Hyun's sensitive performance in 18 Again, landed him the big win as Best New Actor, Extracurricular's Park Ju Hyun won Best New Actress. Mouse's Lee Seung Gi won Best Male Entertainer, while Jang Do Yeon won Best Female Entertainer.

While we are happy for all the winners we cannot help but think of the probable winners from the list of nominees. We pick alternate choices of winners from some of the big categories. Please note that we aren't against the current winners and totally believe that they deserve their win.

Beyond Evil won Best Drama and Screenplay and deservedly so! However, if we had to pick an alternate winner, we would place our bet on the very humane and sensitive drama, It's Okay To Not Be Okay. The portrayal of mental health was beautiful. For Best Supporting Actor, Lee He Joon for Mouse would have certainly been the second-best choice, after Oh Jung Se for It's Okay To Not Be Okay.

Cha Chung Hwa for Mr. Queen is a solid recommendation as the alternate winner for the 57th Baeksang Awards. Song Kang for Sweet Home is as deserving as Lee Do Hyun's terrific performance in 18 Again for Best New Actor. Kim Hyun Soo's multi-layered performance as Bae Rona in SBS The Penthouse is equally deserving of the Best New Actress.

Lee Joon Gi was outstanding as Baek Hee Sung in Flower Of Evil and deserves the best actor trophy alternatively, so does Seo Yea Ji for her brilliant portrayal of Ko Moon Young, a children's book author who writes macabre stories in Its Okay To Not Be Okay.

