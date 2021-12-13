Here's why Chris Noth joined Ryan Reynolds for a funny ad after And Just Like That's MAJOR death scene

***Spoilers Alert***

If you haven't watched And Just Like That yet and wouldn't want to know the storyline in the first two episodes of the series, you must stop right now!

"He's alive!" Chris Noth and Ryan Reynolds team up for a hilarious advertisement on behalf of Peloton, the company that had to bring in some changes in their marketing strategy after Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That's major death scene in the first two episodes!

For those unversed, Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) love Mr Big (Chris Noth) passes away in And Just Like That after completing his Peloton bike ride, and that has been the topic of conversation between every Sex and the City fan ever since the episode with Mr Big's death has released. While many fans have openly criticized the makers for being cruel to the iconic character, others have simply accepted the fate and posted heartfelt messages for Noth's ever-so-charming Mr Big.

Now it looks like the brand has seemingly clapped back to keep its sales intact. In the advertisement, Ryan narrates a cosy scene between Peloton instructor Allegra (Jess King) and Noth as they speak about "new beginnings" and "life's too short not to," referring to cycling for health benefits. Reynolds can then be heard in the background speaking about the benefits of cycling before saying, “And just like that...He’s alive."

This act has been quite appreciated by fans on social media who have taken to laud the brand as well as Reynolds, Noth and King for their parts in the advertisement. What did you think about the hilarious take to the death scene? Tell Pinkvilla in the comments below.

