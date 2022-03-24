Here's why Ethan Hawke is 'excited' for fans to see the last episode of Moon Knight

Ethan Hawke, who will portray the main antagonist in Moon Knight, discusses why he is looking forward to fans watching the show. Moon Knight will be the second MCU show to join Disney+ when it launches on the streaming service on March 30th.

The series will delve into Marc Spector's (Oscar Isaac) dissociative identity disorder, which enables him to inadvertently shift between many identities (including a museum gift shop attendant Steven Grant). Hawke's Arthur Harrow, who worships the Ancient Egyptian deity Ammitt and tries to persuade Spector to embrace his inner evil, will entice the player into his plots. However, Hawke has revealed which episode he is most thrilled for people to watch in an interview with Screen Rant at the Moon Knight premiere.

However, The four-time Oscar winner remarked that he encourages viewers to see the series' sixth and final episode because “that means they saw the whole thing.” Ethan said as per Screenrant, "Well, I guess I'd have to say [I’m most excited for fans to see] episode six because if they see six, that means they saw the whole thing. That's what I want to give people, the whole thing. That's the thing about a limited series. What's fun about it is that it's a huge canvas."

Meanwhile, Moon Knight seems to be the MCU's first foray into uncharted terrain, tackling darker, more adult themes along the way. Early Moon Knight comments have hailed the programme for being an innovative and fantastic addition to the brand, so it will be interesting to see how it delivers on its idea.

