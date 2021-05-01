Here's why K dramas should take timely breaks for a quality check of their dramas; Feat Vincenzo and Mouse

A new trend has emerged amongst K-drama production teams and creators and we think it is the best thing! Read on to find out.

K-dramas are committed to quality and consistency and there is no denying that fact. Over the years, with the advent of technology, Korean dramas have introduced innovative technology and superior writing to keep up with the changing times and audiences' preferences and done a splendid job, while keeping the emotional core of their stories intact. Two Hallyu stars made terrific comebacks this year with amazing thriller dramas - Song Joong Ki headlined Vincenzo, where he plays an Italian Lawyer of Korean descent who is a consigliere of the Mafia and Lee Seung Gi has been charming everyone with his psychopathic portrayal of The Predator in Mouse.

However, both the dramas share a common trait - they have taken a quality check from their usual runtime. Vincenzo took a break in mid-April, to further improve the quality and completeness of the drama since it is a stylish legal thriller drama. This break comes just a couple of episodes before the last few episodes aired. Lee Seung Gi's Mouse followed suit and decided to take a quality break to upgrade their script and polish their series before the finale episodes, as audiences must understand the plot thoroughly. Co-incidentally both are tvN dramas, and it commendable to see tvN actually putting out projects of superior quality.

For the uninitiated, a quality check is a concept used in the production of goods and materials when the production is halted at every step to check if the raw materials are of good quality and whether they are packaged well or not. The idea is to ensure that the end product is of top-notch quality and exceeds consumers' expectations. The concept is hugely popular in Japan and seems like Korean dramas are following suit. So, a 'Quality Check' break in a K-drama is when an ongoing series takes a break from broadcast to revisit its scripting and content, revise it and upgrade it to a better quality. I personally believe it is a huge step for K-dramas and here are the reasons why:

1. A much-needed Break

A break does everyone good - audiences, actors and creators. This break will allow all the stakeholders (production, actors and audiences) to re-group themselves, revise their storylines and upgrade them to better quality.

2. Gauge audiences' reaction

A break will allow the production team to gauge audiences' reaction to the drama, assess it and re-strategise their content. The creators can gauge the possibility of a sequel or a spin-off and audiences can buy time to keep up with the show in their spare time. It is a win-win situation for everyone.

3. Spin-off

The terrific ratings for Mouse encouraged the creators to air a special broadcast titled, Mouse: The Predator a spin-off episode is based on Lee Seung Gi's past as a psychopathic murderer. This move will ensure more production and broadcast networks to dive into the possibility of a spin-off series.

4. Covid-19

The deadly Coronavirus hasn't been wiped out from the face of this planet yet and is continuing to cause a nuisance in everybody's life. These times haven't been easy on anybody and a break will ensure everyone a mental break for themselves.

