Here's why K Pop fandoms are agents of change; Ft ARMY's extraordinary donation for COVID 19 relief

K-pop fandoms are often ridiculed and deduced as 'crazy fangirls', but K-pop fandoms are revolutionary changemakers! Read on to find out.

Often when one thinks of K-Pop fandoms, the stereotypical images are screaming fangirls lusting over cute boys and wanting to marry them. While we cannot discount this to be entirely false, it is far from reality. Since K-pop went global, K-pop fandoms became universal too. To categorize all K-pop fans into a type is foolish, ill-informed and frankly regressive. A large percentage of hatred for K-pop stars and fandoms comes from a sexist upbringing that women lack any agency of their own and women liking something is not important, because, men crying over football is 'dedication' and 'being a true fan', but women crying for their favourite idols is 'childish' and 'typical of crazy fangirls'. How despondent!

Recently ARMY (BTS' official fandom) raised over Rs. 20 lakh for COVID-19 relief in less than 24 hours. The fundraiser was organized by BTS' official India-based Fanclub Bangtan India to various NGOs and organizations to provide free oxygen cylinders, medical supplies delivery and boost the kitchen that is providing meals to COVID-19 patients at home and homeless. This isn't the first time ARMY have done donations in BTS' name. Previously, ARMY organised fundraisers and donated to charitable organizations for Assam Floods, supported acid attack survivors and supported sexual assault survivors.

Indian EXO-Ls from Manipur adopted a local girl and will find her education and well-being till she goes to college. This is to honour EXO's Chen who was blessed with a baby girl last year. TWICE's India fanbase donated to a charity that worked on providing free sanitary pads for women who cannot afford good menstrual hygiene. These are just a few examples but it is enough to ascertain the power K-pop fandoms hold and will continue to hold. But despite their best efforts, K-pop fandoms aren't given the true respect they deserve! Have you ever wondered why?

The honest truth is most people are petrified of K-pop fans! They fear the agency and authority fans and fandoms carry. Power is scary and the transfer of that power in someone who is perceived to be 'weaker' is scarier. They fear that if K-pop fandoms are given more power, they might rule the world! Critics are also dismissive of K-pop fandoms and their philanthropic ways are because of their own insecurity. It is because they aren't capable of doing good on such a massive scale!

In an interview with American host Zach Sang on his Zach Sang Show, Halsey, who previously collaborated with BTS shared her bonding with ARMY. She explained that "ARMY are poorly represented as these crazy fangirls by the media, but in reality, they are the opposite. They are intelligent, funny, tasteful, charitable and remarkable." She shared that ARMY donated to charity in Halsey's name to thank her for collaborating with BTS and she wondered why isn't everyone's fans doing this! She shared that if every fandom did that, the world would become a better place.

However, despite ARMY and every K-pop fandoms best efforts, they aren't given the due they deserve. K-pop fandoms are mocked, ridiculed, discredited and fetishized by media and critics. But despite everything, K-pop fandoms have worked as a force of political activism, the voice of dissent and agents of social change. As BTS' RM rightfully said, 'Haters gonna hate'. Let the haters and critics continue hating, while we, K-pop fandoms shall continue flourishing to make our idols proud, and most importantly to make the world a better place.

The second wave of COVID-19 is scarier and deadlier. We urge everyone to sanitise themselves, wear a mask and stay at home and support our favourite artists! Stay, safe everyone.

ALSO READ: KDramas personally recommended by your favourite K Pop stars; Ft BTS' recommendations

What do you think of K-pop fandoms charitable deed? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Share your comment ×