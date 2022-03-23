Here's why Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan were missing from the Bridgerton Season 2 premiere

Bridgerton Season 2 held its world premiere event in London on Tuesday. While lead cast of the show including Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley and Charithra Chandran among others were seen in attendance, two main stars from first season of the show who will return again were seen missing from the red carpet event. Yes, we are talking about Phoebe Dynevor and Nicola Coughlan.

Phoebe Dynevor who played the role of Daphne Bridgerton in first season, took to Instagram to reveal why she won't be attending the premiere event in London. In her story, the actress wrote, "Sad not to be with my Bridgerton family tonight - celebrating another season and our incredible cast and crew. I'll be raising a glass to you all from up north (or more likely a coffee-night shoots calling)." Dynevor also shared a throwback photo of her dressed up as Daphne to celebrate the premiere of the show.

As for Nicola Coughlan, she plays one of the most important roles on the show of Penelope Featherington, who is also the popular gossip columnist Lady Whistledown as revealed in the big finale of the first season. Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, Coughlan revealed that she has contracted COVID-19 and hence won't be seen at the premiere.

Check out Phoebe Dynevor's post here:

In her post, she wrote, "So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere- heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous cast mates who I hope have the best night."

The second season of Bridgerton is all set to begin streaming on Netflix on March 25. The show will be returning for two more seasons ahead.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bridgerton Season 2 stars Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Charithra Chandran dazzle at London premiere