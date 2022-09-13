Here’s why TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Yeonjun has been crowned as the 4th Gen K-Pop ‘It Boy’

On January 10, Yeonjun was revealed as the first member of Big Hit Entertainment's newest boy group TOMORROW X TOGETHER. He made his official debut with the group on March 4, 2019 with their debut mini album, ‘The Dream Chapter: Star’. In 2020, it was confirmed that Yeonjun, alongside Roh Jeong Eui and Seo Bum June, would be the new MCs for the SBS music show ‘Inkigayo’. They then hosted their first episode on the April 3rd broadcast.

First and foremost, Yeonjun is a good looking man. He has one of the best visuals amongst the 4th generation idols. Fitting the Korean beauty standards, Yeonjun has been deemed by K-netizens as one of the most handsome idols, coupled with his charming personality, he displays his amazing looks!

2. Stage presence

His on-stage presence is no joke. Known for his amazing dancing skills, the fans are always surprised by how he would do well with the concept of the comeback and become one with his character. Yeonjun’s strong gaze, expressions and ad libs is the killer combination that leaves fans wanting for more during all their performances.

3. Variety show personality

Besides dancing and vocal skills, Yeonjun is also a great variety show personality as seen during interviews, vlogs and his skills as an MC. Yeonjun has a great sense of humor and gives great reactions, which is entertaining to watch. From his ‘wae wae wae’ to him aggressively loving his members- everything he does becomes a viral topic amongst his fans and other K-pop lovers on Twitter or Instagram.

What do you think of Yeonjun as an artist? Let us know in the comments below.