Here's why we deserve a female version of SuperM

About time we get a girl version of the K-pop Avengers-style group right? Read on to find out.

I have to start by making an honest confession, SuperM was my first introduction to both NCT and SHINee. I became a K-pop fan in 2018 and was introduced to various other older and newer groups only in 2019. I remember being fascinated by the 'SuperM' phenomenon. 'Avengers of K-pop' - the tagline itself was very cool and intriguing! The very idea of cashing in on the 'superhero and universe' concept was a solid masterstroke. The world loves a cool superhero concept, and if you can't find one, make one! SM Entertainment did a splendid job with that.

SuperM worked in more ways than one. International fans were introduced to SM Entertainment's boy groups across two generations and become privy to their music. In an excellent marketing move, they centered their content and activities in wooing their American audiences to not only build a bigger fanbase for themselves but also their respective groups Taemin for SHINee, Baekhyun and Kai for EXO, Taeyong and Mark from NCT 127 and Ten and Lucas from WayV. It also helps in the recall value, for new K-pop stan, multiple groups and their many sub-groups can be confusing, case in point, NCT. The concept of SuperM helps with recall value, as it helps your brain retain a few members from the group in your memory. This in turn will help you remember their respective groups and watch out for them in the future. An excellent promotional tactic indeed.

The members picked for SuperM, are not only visuals and exceptionally talented but also members who can each stand out in the group. Each member is unique and different, and together they blend in very well, I'm quite impressed with how well it is curated and created. However, it makes me wonder, why hasn't SM Entertainment thought of a female version of SuperM, yet? Female idols will benefit similarly the way their male counterparts have. It is also SM Entertainment's chance to venture out and create a girl group, different from what they have so far. I'm aware that they are pushing the buttons with aespa, but an Avengers-style female k-pop group is a tempting offer too!

A big advantage, female idols will have over their male counterparts is longevity! Female idols aren't compelled to serve in the military, hence, will stay longer. SM Entertainment has had some amazing female idols - BoA, Taeyeon and Yoona (Girls' Generation). Ageism is a huge issue in the entertainment industry, and unfortunately, female idols aren't exempt from that! But this is 2021, and about time we get a SuperW - an Avengers-style female version of SuperM.

Also, since SM Entertainment is one of the big 3 companies in Korea, it is about time, they take matters into their hands and treat their female idols at par with the male idols. It is about time female idols deserve the same hype, opportunities and showcase as their male counterparts. Dear SM Entertainment, I hope you are reading this. The ball is in your court now!

