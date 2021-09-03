Here's why we think K pop idols dating isn't such a big deal and shouldn't be made into a media circus

If you are a veteran K-pop fan, you are already aware of the fact that "dating" is a sensitive topic in the K-pop fandom, and if not, then this piece might educate you further. The Korean entertainment industry is perhaps one of the few global industries where dating and relationships aren't publicised to the press and stars maintain a sacred sanctity around their personal lives. In the K-pop dictionary, a piece of dating news is often termed as a "scandal".

For fans, who are new to K-pop, this might come across as a bit of surprise, perhaps thinking "this isn't such a big deal". But K-pop stans who have been in this for a long time know that a "dating scandal" can make or break your career and your public image. Foreign media is often advised by the idol's agencies to not ask any questions related to the idol's personal lives and stars often have to write handwritten letters explaining their stance if the dating "scandal" becomes a national headline! So, have you wondered why it is like this, anyway?

The first reason is the "boyfriend/girlfriend" fantasy! K-pop idols are groomed and trained to present their best version possible to fans. Agencies often present these idols as the "perfect boyfriend or girlfriend" or as an idol who only thinks and dreams of their fandom in their spare time. This creates loyalty and attachment to the idol or the group and thus, helps in the eventual album sales and popularity of the group!

Now, it would be asinine to assume that all K-pop fans are naive to think that their favourite idols aren't in a relationship or have a personal life outside group activities. So, when a "dating scandal" breaks out, what invites an extreme reaction from fans, anyways? It is really the fact that the fans got to hear of dating news from a "third source" (Dispatch or any paparazzi), rather than the idol himself. In a lot of cases, fans feel betrayed that the idol didn't share the news himself or herself.

To explain it better, it is like a fan invests his/her energy into a group or an idol, the fan believes his/her idol will always be honest with him/her and they know everything about their lives; i.e. they have a certain expectation of public conduct and behaviour expected of the idol. So, when a piece of dating news breaks out, fans feel betrayed believing that they should have been the first people to know of the dating news and not the third media party! This feeling of "cheating" usually leads to a strong reaction from fans.

Finally, another sort of reaction that fans usually have is "don't get caught dating". A lot of fans are okay with their idols dating and are accepting of it as well. However, they believe that the idol shouldn't get "caught dating" and that piece of news should never reach the fans, for they might not be able to take it. A talented soloist recently confirmed dating a popular member of a girl group and in a letter addressing the fans, he wrote that "he would have disclosed this news to fans himself and it sad that they have to hear of this from a third party".

So, should idols publicise their personal life or not? Well, there is no right answer to this. Everyone is entitled to lead their personal life the way they want to and it is absolutely understandable if the idol wishes to deny any dating news, considering the severe repercussions it might cause for the idol, group and record label. However, this also calls for creating a better "fan culture" amongst global K-pop fans and the media, particularly the social media should act more responsibly towards idols and fans.

We believe that online forums and discussions must be regulated to a certain degree to not spew venom against K-pop idols and groups. The media circus post a dating scandal is more toxic than reactions by delusional fans too. Record labels should support idols' personal lives and stand by them if a piece of dating news breaks out and not abandon them. It also serves as a "good shock" to fans when an idol willingly discloses he/she is in a relationship. It reduces toxicity in a fandom and creates a better and healthier relationship between idols and fans.

