Here's why we think NCT Hollywood is not a great idea

SM Entertainment is partnering with MGM Television to launch a U.S.-based sub-unit of NCT! Read on to find our take on why it is an unwise idea!

A couple of days back, SM Entertainment, home to groups like NCT, EXO and SHINee teamed up with MGM Worldwide Television Group to create a K-pop audition program in the United States. The program’s goal is to launch a K-pop boy group that will focus its promotions in the United States. The new sub-unit will be called NCT-Hollywood and the audition program will recruit American males aged between 13 to 25 years of age. The contestants will be tested out in areas of singing, dancing, performance and presentation in a 'boot-style' camp at SM's headquarters in Seoul. The current NCT members will participate as judges and mentors.

Stan twitter launched into a collective meltdown as NCT dominated top Twitter trends! Fans aren't exactly happy with SM Entertainment's plans to launch NCT Hollywood, and their concerns are valid. It is obvious that SM Entertainment is taking this step, considering SuperM members are either busy pursuing solo ventures or are serving in the military. SM Entertainment wants one foot in America and NCT is their best bet. But, we personally believe it is not the wisest decision and here's why.

1. Too many cooks spoil the broth

NCT already has 23 members in their main group and if more members are added it will create unnecessary chaos and commotion. The main leader of NCT is Taeyong, who might have to deal with the extra burden of dealing with new joinees in their team, and frankly, it is unfair to him. Also, as the popular adage goes, too many cooks spoil the broth.

2. Loss of identity

New fans, who are unfamiliar with K-pop are apprehensive about getting into K-pop because they get overwhelmed with the mammoth sizes of K-pop groups. Unlike, western groups which have roughly 4 to 5 members in one team, however, in K-pop it is perfectly normal to have bigger groups. Adding more members to the current NCT will take away from their core identity as an Asian group.

3. Not another Kaachi

NCTzens are worried that SM Entertainment is planning on making NCT into an international K-pop group like Kaachi and rightfully so. Kaachi is a four-member British K-pop girl group that debuted last year in summer 2020. Kaachi has been heavily criticised for cherry-picking the favourable parts of idol training, plagiarism and lack of skills. Adding new members into NCT is unfair to the core NCT members who trained for years to debut in the group.

4. Representation

In a presentation conference, SM Entertainment announced that they were planning to expand NCT across Asia with NCT Thailand, NCT Japan, NCT South East Asia and so on. However, the straight jump to create possibly an all-caucasian group is baffling and ridiculous. Hollywood already has enough representation, they don't need more, and certainly not as a merger with K-pop!

5. Let K-pop be

While we understand the world's fascination with K-pop, audiences forget that it takes years of practice, extensive training, hard work and sacrifices to debut as a K-pop idol! While, there is no problem with companies debuting foreign members in a K-pop group (something like Z-Boys and Z-Girls), creating a group to debut American male artists is unjust! It is important to take K-pop as a whole, instead of conveniently choosing aspects that suit your circumstances.

6. Creativity > Commerce

Elucidating a previously stated point, there is no harm in debuting foreign members, but debut them as a separate group and let the chosen trainees go through the rigours and hardships of K-pop training. It is sad how NCT is used as a tool of experimentation and generating profits, instead of nurturing their current creative strengths.

7. One Asia focus

SM Entertainment should focus on expanding NCT in Asia. Ours is a big continent with enormous untapped potential. It would be nice if they bring NCT Japan, NCT Thailand to fruition and who knows, NCT India someday. We choose that!

Of course, we await more detailed information from this venture and hope for better Asian representation. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

