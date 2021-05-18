Here's why we think SF9 is more than just their visuals

SF9 is one of the most underrated groups out there and here's why we think they deserve more attention.

They are one of the coolest boy groups in the K-Pop industry right now! With amazing talent and visuals, they are an absolute treat to watch. Yes, you guessed it right we are talking about SF9! Sensational Feeling 9 abbreviated to SF9 is a nine-member boy group that debuted on October 5, 2016, with the release of their first single album, Feeling Sensation. There are nine supremely talented members in the group - Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, YooTaeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani.

In their short but effective career so far, they have achieved quite a few milestones. They performed at KCON 2017 in New York and Los Angeles. Their lead single Good Guy from their album First Collection which released on January 7, 2020, received a tremendous response from fans worldwide. They won their first-ever Music Bank, M Countdown and Inkigayo win for Good Guy. Good Guy was also nominated for Best Dance - Male at the Melon Music Awards, achieving their first-ever MMA nomination.

However, despite being in the industry for five years, they are still not given their due as artists. A lot of fans have discovered them via members who are into acting, like Rowoon and Chani. However, musically they are still underappreciated for their talent. This is also evident in Kingdom: Legendary War! Despite, their best efforts, they aren't ranked better in the rating chart. The group has some of the best singers, dancers and visuals in all of K-pop industry. A popular belief among FANTASY (SF9's fandom) is that their agency, FNC Entertainment, isn't doing a very good job promoting them as a musical group.

They are slow and steady risers and that's a good thing compared to crash and burn, rising steadily to the top and falling from grace as quickly. They have been a consistently good group, and consistency is a key factor that many K-pop groups overlook. Some of the songs recommended for a new fan are O Sole Mio, Good Guy, Summer Breeze, Now or Never and Mamma Mia. They are an amazing, talented group and deserve more love and appreciation from fans.

