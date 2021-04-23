Here's why you should be tuning into Kim Bum starrer Law School

We give you 7 reasons why you should be watching Law School if you aren't already. Read on to find out.

Actor Kim Bum returned with his new drama Law School on April 14. Law School is set in the prestigious Hankuk University of South Korea and stars Kim Myung-min, Kim Bum, Ryu Hye-young, and Lee Jung-Eun in prominent roles. The series tells the story of students and professors in the law school who come across an unusual case and must use their legal education and training to good use to defend themselves and learn the ways of the judiciary in a practical set up.

The drama opened to a solid start. According to Nielsen Korea, the premiere episode of Law School which aired on April 14, recorded 5.113 percent. The drama recorded a final average nationwide rating of 4.112 percent for the two episodes that aired this week. We are already 4 episodes down and it is not too late to begin watching the show if you haven't already. We give you seven reasons why you should be tuning into Law School.

1. Kim Bum

The man himself! Like most of us, my first introduction to Kim Bum was in Boys Over Flowers where he played the sweet and adorable So Yi Jung. I haven't followed his career much, but he was unrecognisable in the promos of Tale Of The Nine-Tailed! The transformation was amazing and rewarding as audiences welcomed him back with open arms. With Law School, he is taking it a notch higher, and we are loving his grey-shaded performance.

2. Amazing Storyline

Right from the word go, the storyline is thrilling and intriguing. At every crossroad in the drama, you will encounter solid twists and turns that will keep you hooked to the edge of your seat. Although, the main plot involves applying the theory into practical, there are various subplots like Kim Bum's mysterious character and his troubled relationship with his uncle is something to look forward to.

3. Kim Myung Min and Lee Jung Eun

Veteran powerhouses of talent, Kim Myung Min and Lee Jung Eun have an enviable body of work behind them. Kim Myung Min has done some amazing work like Six Flying Dragons, The Miracle we Met and Beethoven Virus and Lee Jung Eun is best recognised as the shady house-keeper of the Park family in Parasite! Both the talented actors play friends and colleagues at Hankuk university who care deeply for each other.

4. Cast

One of the aspects I love about K-dramas is the fact that everyone is a good actor! There are barely any rotten eggs in this basket and Law School is no exception! Ryu Hye Young, best remembered as Sung Bora from Reply 1988 plays Kang Sol A, a first-year student who entered law school through special admission. All the other supporting cast and students are aptly cast in their roles and deliver terrific performances.

5. Legal Drama

Legal K-dramas are solid and we are lucky to have two on air right now. Both Vincenzo and Law School are terrific legal dramas with gripping storylines and performances. Also, both the dramas have an anti-hero as their main protagonist.

6. Hankuk University

Law School is set in the prestigious Hankuk University or Korea University, one of the top 3 SKY universities of Korea. Various K-dramas are filmed at Korean universities. Hankuk University is a character in itself in Law School.

7. Original Soundtrack

Law School is one of those dramas which has 'cool' background music. The opening theme is one of the finest pieces of OST I have heard this year. We Are sung beautifully by Lee Seung Yoon is a hauntingly beautiful track too.

ALSO READ: Kim Bum's Law School scores an impressive rating, Navillera witnesses a slight drop in ratings

Will you try watching Law School? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×