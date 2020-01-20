Amidst reunion with Jennifer Aniston at SAG Awards 2020, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to release new wine

Inspite of filing for divorce, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continue to remain partners for their French winery Chateau Miraval, which is expanding its line with their new rosé champagne.

In September 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the entire globe when it was announced that the beloved couple was heading to splitsville, that too, in less than amicable terms. It's been almost four years since they filed for divorce but Brangelina is yet to finalise it once and for all. In spite of all the drama, Brad and Angelina will continue to remain partners for their French winery Chateau Miraval, which is expanding its line with their new rosé champagne.

According to Wine Spectator, Pitt and Jolie's partner Marc Perrin confirmed that they are working very hard with Rodolphe Péters (who is one of the leading champagne producers) on the making of their new rosé champagne. Rodolphe has employed saignée, which is a unique rosé-making technique for optimal quality. A source revealed to People that the particular project has been in development for the past 3-4 years. In what is viewed as "an investment for their children," the source added, "Chateau Miraval began as a project between the Jolie-Pitt and the Perrin family. And now it has grown to include the Péters family. The continuity and the family are very important to Brad and Angelina."

What do you have to say about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continuing their wine business? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston finally reunite and give us the PHOTO of the year

Meanwhile, Brad had the reunion of the year with his other ex-wife and The Morning Show star Jennifer Aniston. Fans were shocked to see actual photographic evidence of their reunion, as the ex-couple had partied on two occasions in 2019 - during Jennifer's 50th birthday bash and her intimate pre-Christmas party.

Read More