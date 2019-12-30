Barack Obama REVEALS his favourite books, movies and TV shows of 2019; Check it out

Barack Obama recently took to Facebook and shared list of his favourite books, films and TV series.

Barack Obama is back with his end of the year list of favourites. Continuing the tradition, just like every year, Obama shared recently shared a list of his favourite books of 2019, giving the people a sneak peek into the kind of literary works the former President of USA enjoys reading. A day after sharing the list of books, Obama shifted his focus towards the big and small screens, by posting a list of his most-loved movies and TV shows of the year.

“Over the next few days, I’ll be sharing my annual list of favorites — books, films, and music — with all of you. This has become a fun little tradition for me, and I hope it is for you, too. Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy—work and family life, social and volunteer commitments—outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences. Most of them came out in 2019, but a few were older ones that were new to me this year. I hope you enjoy them as much as I did,” Obama wrote in the Facebook post, alongside his list of favourite books. The list included novels like The Topeka School by Ben Lerner, Normal People by Sally Rooney, Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel, Lab Girl by Hope Jahren, How to Read the Air by Dinaw Mengestu and Trust Exercise by Susan Choi.

After posting thee list of book, he shared a list of his favourate movies. “Next up are my favorite movies and TV shows of 2019. This year’s list includes everything from explorations of class dynamics and relationships, to an inspired reboot of a classic graphic novel, to a portal back to one of the most special places in history — an Aretha Franklin concert. Of course, there’s also American Factory, a film from our own production company, Higher Ground, that was recently shortlisted for an Oscar. It’s our first offering in partnership with Netflix, and I’m excited about the other projects we’ve got in the works,” he explained his choices in his Facebook post.

His list feature movies like, Ford v Ferrari, Marriage Story, Apollo 11, The Souvenir, Little Women and Just Mercy. “Here’s the full list: American Factory, Amazing Grace, Apollo 11, Ash Is Purest White, Atlantics, Birds of Passage, Booksmart, Diane, The Farewell, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Just Mercy, The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Little Women, Marriage Story, Parasite, The Souvenir and Transit,” he wrote.

He also named couple of his favourite TV serials that he found to be “as powerful as movies” and the list included, Fleabag: Season 2, Unbelievable and Watchmen. According to reports, Obama also has his own book in the pipeline. Ever he left the White House, he has been quite active on social media and keeps on interacting with his fans and followers.

