Eddie Murphy REVEALS that some of his jokes about gay people make him cringe: I can't believe I said that

Eddie Murphy revealed that some of his old jokes make him cringe. During a recent interview, the actor-comedian reflected on his career over the years and acknowledged that some of his content, which seemed funny decades ago, can be deemed offensive today. Murphy admitted that years back, his jokes on the gay community may have sounded funny but when he looks at some of his old routines today, his own jokes make him cringe. During his interaction with CBS, Murphy stated that when he now watches some of his old stand-ups, it is hard for him to believe that he said those kinds of stuff.

Murphy made the statement after a clip from his 1983 comedy special Delirious was played in the interview footage, showing the comedian performing a bit about having nightmares about gay people. After watching the clip, the actor asserted that while he does not regret anything he has done in his life, he understands that his old jokes will not be well received by the audience. After a long break from the Saturday Night Live stage, Murphy recently returned to host SNL after 35 years and the episode was an instant hit!

During the segment, the actor poked fun at various events that took place since the last time he hosted the show. He also took a jibe at his former icon comedy icon Bill Cosby. Referring to Cosby’s rape trial, Murphy said: “If you told me 30 years ago that I'd be this boring stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I wouldn't have taken that bet." The comedian also went on to imitate the disgraced actor, asking the audience, "Who is America’s Dad now?"

While the audience clearly found the comment funny and welcomed it with a huge round of applause and laughter, the joke did not go down well Cosby’s publicist, who posted a statement online, calling Murphy a Hollywood slave. “One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation so that he could make his own decisions, but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave, One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation so that he could make his own decisions, but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave,” he wrote in the statement. ALSO READ: Eddie Murphy REGRETS turning down a role in this iconic film, Find Out

