Justin Timberlake celebrates wife Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day with a throwback picture: Happy Love Day

Justin Timberlake professed his love for wife Jessica Biel on Valentine's Day with an adorable throwback picture from the early days of their romance. Check it out.

Justin celebrated love with an adorable Valentine’s Day post for his wife Jessica Biel and we cannot get over it. The 39-year-old singer posted a picture from the first year of their relationship and let’s just say, they look absolutely smitten in the picture. “Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know. I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!” he wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Jessica shared a picture of Justin holding their son in his arms and wrote, “My valentines Love you guys to the [moon emojie].” It seems like, despite all the drama that surrounded their lives for the past two months after pictures of Justin getting cozy with his co-star Alisha Wainwright’s, the two have decided to move on. In January, Jessica shared a lovely post on her husband’s 39th birthday. Putting all the speculations about their split to rest, she professed her love for him.

Check out the posts here:

The couple has decided to move on and is currently in a very good place. A source told ET that the two took some time to reconnect with each other after the controversy and have been spending quality time with each other. The insider asserted that the two love each other too much to let these controversies affect their relationship. Last month, another source had mentioned that Justin stated in his public apology that he did not cheat on Biel, and she believes him with all her heart.

Read More