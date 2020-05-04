Katy Perry on having a baby shower amidst Coronavirus crisis; I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that

Katy Perry is doubtful if she'll be able to have a baby shower or a babymoon amidst the ongoing Coronavirus crisis.

Katy Perry is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom. The baby is due in July 2020 and Katy is worried about delivering her little one amidst the Coronavirus crisis. The 35-year-old announced her pregnancy in the most fashionable manner as she flaunted her baby bump in the music video of her new song Never Worn White that released over a month ago. Katy Perry is trying her best to stay positive about her pregnancy amidst the global Coronavirus outbreak.

Expecting moms often celebrate their motherhood with a baby shower and babymoon. But considering the ongoing situation, it looks like Katy Perry will not be able to plan a lavish get together to celebrate the phase. During a recent Facebook chat when the singer was asked about how she has been coping with being pregnant during such a frightening time, Katy Perry revealed how Coronavirus spoiled her plans. The 35-year-old had been planning to exchange wedding vows with fiance Orlando Bloom in June but like many other couples, their wedding too has been pushed ahead owing to the Coronavirus spur.

"It's OK to feel all the feelings," she says. "I know not everyone does a babymoon or a baby shower, but I'm not sure I'm gonna be able to do any of that. I'm just taking it one day at a time. But I'll be grateful. I mean, I'm grateful now, but there's a lot going on," Katy added. She spoke about how her mind is full of ambiguity at the moment and she's trying to cope with her feelings. "Some days, you know, you lose perspective. Like, I was showering, and I was like, 'Gotta be grateful, gotta be grateful, no matter what you're going through you gotta be grateful. I know that there's probably a lot of people going through a lot of intense things right now," she added.

Katy Perry also revealed her favourite music that she listens to in order to lift her mood whenever she feels depressed thinking about all of this. "When I'm really depressed, I put on Bob Marley, because it's just such a cool vibe and so effortlessly positive. So I just turn it up super loud in the house and for some reason that makes me feel good," she said. Recently, Katy Perry also had a virtual reunion with her American Idol co-judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie with ET's Rachel Smith via video chat where Katy revealed she feels she has found a balance during the quarantine phase. "It's actually good for me to prep this kind of mindset, because even after quarantine is done and everyone goes out and celebrates, I'll be probably still at home," she says. She hilariously added, "The crazy thing is everyone's drinking during quarantine, and I'm, like, not. Like, help me."

This is not the first instance when the Coronavirus outbreak is bringing havoc in Katy Perry's life. The singer had visited Australia over a month ago for work-related purpose when suddenly the spike in the number of Coronavirus cases caused her to go underground for 48 hours in a hotel room after which she fled the country and returned to her home in L.A. While Katy returned home safe, fiance Orlando Bloom was shooting in Prague for his show right before the travel ban. The 43-year-old rushed back home as soon as the production of his show was put on a halt as the Coronavirus situation worsened. Luckily, both of them were able to get back just in time and self-quarantine together.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry has been trying to distract herself and amuse her fans with her various costumes during the American Idol at-home episodes. In one episode, she sported a hand sanitizer costume while in the other she dressed up as a toilet roll. Katty's bunny costume on Easter also fetched her appreciation from her fans. The 35-year-old looked super cute flaunting her baby bump in the bunny costume. The singer's costume game seems to be going strong during the quarantine phase! A day ago, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom won the internet as they shared a mirror selfie wearing matching coronavirus charity jumpers in support of America's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×