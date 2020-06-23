  1. Home
Megan Fox fans slam Jimmy Kimmel after an old interview resurfaces on the internet; Say everybody failed Megan

Megan Fox fans lash out at Jimmy Kimmel after an old interview goes viral wherein the latter laughs it off when the actress tells him about being exploited at the age of 15.
Jimmy Kimmel has landed into soup after an old interview with Megan Fox has resurfaced on the internet. In a 2009 interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Megan Fox has described an incident wherein she had to dance in a bikini at the age of 15, for the Transformers director, Michael Bay in Bad Boys II. The actress disclosed that she was an extra in the film and director Michael Bay was shooting a club scene for which he roped her in.

While Megan Fox went on to reveal how she was made to dance under a waterfall, in a stars and stripes bikini and red cowboy hat, Jimmy Kimmel laughed and quipped, "Perfectly wholesome", for which he is now receiving a backlash from Megan's fans. "I had just turned 15 and I was an extra in Bad Boys II. They were shooting this club scene and they brought me in and I was wearing a stars and stripes bikini and a red cowboy hat and, like, six-inch heels. He approved it and they said, ‘Michael, she’s 15 so you can’t sit her at the bar and she can’t have a drink in her hand.’ So his solution to that problem was to then have me dancing underneath a waterfall getting soaking wet," Megan Fox explained on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"At 15, I was in 10th grade. That’s kind of a microcosm of how Bay’s mind works," Megan added to which Jimmy Kimmel sarcastically replied, "Yeah, well that’s really a microcosm of how all our minds work. Some of us have the decency to repress those thoughts and pretend that they don’t exist." Jimmy Kimmel further presented a drawing of himself and the actress in bed to Megan Fox which is another reason fans are calling him out. The video of Megan Fox talking about Michael Bay on Kimmel has received over 6 million views and counting. 

Check out the reactions of the fans:

