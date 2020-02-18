WWE News: Andrade posts a motivational message as he gears up for WWE return; Check Out

Andrade has posted a motivational message before returning to WWE after his 30-day suspension for violating WWE’s wellness policy. Read on to know more.

Andrade is all pumped up and ready to return to WWE after getting suspended. Andrade was suspended for 30 days, for violating WWE’s wellness policy and his break without pay will end ten days from now. He will mark his return on the platform’s Super ShowDown event. All excited about his return, the wrestler took to social media and posted a motivational message. Alongside the message, he posted a shirtless Gym selfie, in which he can be seen flaunting his ripped body.

“Support me, motivate me or get out of my way. I start the week and you? #Andrade #FaceOfLatinos #MyTime #Diez” he tweeted. WWE Super ShowDown is scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on February 27. According to a report by Wrestling Inc, during the event, Andrade will participate in a Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy and will be joined by other star wrestlers including AJ Styles, Rusev, Bobby Lashley, R-Truth, and Erick Rowan. The rumours suggest that Andrade will lose his United States Title soon after his return but we don’t know who he would lose it too.

Check out the post here:

Support me, motivate me or get out of my way. I start the week and you ? Apóyame, motiva o quítate de mi camino!!! Empezamos la semana y tu ? #Andrade #FaceOfLatinos #MyTime #Diez pic.twitter.com/HbLPiviNUf — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) February 17, 2020

Andrade refused to drop his WWE United States Championship title when he failed the company’s wellness. While the company did acknowledge his suspension on their website, they did not mention it on television. Around the same time, WWE announced that the upcoming Saudi Arabia event will feature the wrestler in action, which was odd considering they had suspended him.

