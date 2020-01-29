WWE News: Matt Riddle reflects on his Royal Rumble loss with a sarcastic comment; Check Out

Matt Riddle, who got kicked out at #23 during Royal Rumble 2020, reflected on his loss with a sarcastic comment. Check out what he said.

While the world enjoyed watching some of the greatest wrestlers in action during the latest edition of WWE Royal Rumble, which ended with Matt Riddle defeating Brock Lesnar, it seems like Matt Riddle wasn’t impressed. The match saw Brock Lesnar entering the ring against 30 other wrestlers, including Riddle. The 34-year-old wrestler, however, lasted less than a minute before he got thrown out of the ring at #23 by Baron Corbin. Just before the match started, the wrestler had a heated argument with Lesnar and the fans were waiting to see the same rage in the ring, but that did not happen.

As the argument went overboard, the two were separated before the situation could go out of hand. While the fight did not turn physical backstage, the fans were hoping that the aggression from the argument will surely play a part when the two face each other in the wrestling ring. Riddle left the ring disappointed and expressed his frustration with a sarcastic Instagram post. “This is a pic from this year's 2020 Royal Rumble, as you can tell by my face everything went according to plan #sarcasm #bro," he wrote alongside a picture of himself.

His commentThe might have something to do with the fact that ever since he joined WWE, he has been vocal about wanted to retire Lesnar and now that he had a chance, he could not keep up with the WWE champion. Lesnar is not the only wrester Riddle has a feud with. He also had a public row with WWE legend Goldberg last year. The two locked horns at SummerSlam after the NXT wrestler criticised his rival on social media, which did not go down well with him.

