He's a gentleman: Fans laud Ahn Hyo Seop for his kind gesture towards Le Sung Kyung at SBS Drama Awards 2023

Ahn Hyo Seop, a prominent South Korean actor known for his roles in hit dramas like Business Proposal, Abyss, and more, recently garnered attention at the SBS Drama Awards 2023 with his heartfelt gesture towards his Dr. Romantic 2 co-star Lee Sung Kyung. From a heartfelt congratulatory hug to lending his coat, his acts of kind won over fans' hearts.

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung's heart-fluttering moment at SBS Drama Awards 2023

At the recent SBS Drama Awards 2023, K-drama actors Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung, known for their stellar performances in the Dr. Romantic sequels, captivated audiences once again. Beyond their on-screen chemistry, their off-screen camaraderie stole the show, especially Ahn Hyo Seop's heartwarming gesture towards Lee Sung Kyung, earning him widespread praise and adoration from fans.

Their undeniable chemistry was evident as Ahn Hyo Seop congratulated Lee Sung Kyung on her Excellence Award with a tender hug, showcasing their strong bond. Throughout the event, Ahn Hyo Seop's gentle demeanor shone brightly as he kindly offered his coat to Lee Sung Kyung, who was braving the Seoul winter in a sleeveless satin dress. His caring gesture didn't stop there; he ensured the coat sat comfortably on her shoulders, displaying a gesture of warmth and thoughtfulness.

Fans watching the broadcast couldn't help but admire Ahn Hyo Seop's considerate actions, noting how his genuine care for his co-star transcended the screen. His act of kindness, from lending his coat to adjusting it on Lee Sung Kyung's shoulders, touched many hearts and spoke volumes about their close friendship.

All you need to know about Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung

Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung celebrated for their sensational chemistry in Dr. Romantic 2 and its third season, delighted fans by clinching the Top Excellence Award at the SBS Drama Awards 2023. Although the duo missed out on the Best Couple Award, their offscreen camaraderie continued to captivate viewers.

Despite Dr. Romantic 3 not falling under the romance genre, fans lauded their favorite scenes in the on-screen couple's enchanting dynamics. The SBS Drama Awards ceremony served as another platform for the co-stars to showcase their undeniable influence, subtly interacting in ways that stirred excitement among fans.

While the exchanges were understated, fans couldn't help but feel a flutter of anticipation. The palpable chemistry between Ahn Hyo Seop and Lee Sung Kyung left admirers yearning for more glimpses into their genuine connection, sparking hopes for additional content to surface online. The duo's enduring charm and fan appeal underscore their impact both on and off the screen.

