‘He’s really sweet’: TXT's Yeonjun recalls BTS’ Jungkook's actions at birthday dinner after 2023 MTV VMAs

Jungkook recently traveled to New York, where he had a meetup with Bang Si Hyuk, the founder of HYBE, the agency representing both BTS and TXT. This gathering took place after the 2023 MTV VMAs, during which both BTS’ Jungkook and TXT received awards. Jungkook won the Song of the Summer award for Seven, while TXT secured the Push Performance of the Year award. To mark these achievements and also celebrate TXT member Yeonjun's birthday, the group came together for a dinner party. Yeonjun's birthday falls on September 13th.

TXT Yeonjun recalls hanging out with Jungkook

It's widely known that there's a strong bond among all the HYBE artists, and TXT's Yeonjun recently shared his experience of grabbing a meal with BTS's Jungkook after a recent awards show. Yeonjun had a memorable day as he celebrated his 24th birthday while in the United States.

In a video shared by Bang Shi Hyuk on his Instagram Story, Yeonjun blew out the candles on a cake brought by the restaurant staff. As applause filled the room, including Yeonjun himself, he humbly bowed and expressed his gratitude to everyone for the delightful gathering. The table was adorned with a variety of dishes, making it a festive occasion. Sharing the video, Si-Hyuk wrote, "Happy Birthday, Yeonjun-sshi."

Despite the excitement of the VMAs, Yeonjun took the time to connect with MOAs (TXT’s fandom name) and celebrate his birthday through a special live broadcast on September 14 KST, even though it was late at night in America.

During the broadcast, Yeonjun shared his candid reaction when the staff members surprised him with birthday wishes. He humorously remarked that he was simply eating and daydreaming when they suddenly appeared, and their warm wishes genuinely touched him.

Notably, Yeonjun mentioned Jungkook, who had also joined the gathering, and explained that Jungkook generously gave him more meat during the dinner because it was his birthday. The close bond between TXT and BTS members is well-known, and it came as no surprise when Yeonjun affectionately added, "He's a really sweet hyung... thank you."

As always, despite the differences in age and debut, BTS and TXT continue to have heartwarming interactions and openly share their experiences with each other, showcasing their close and supportive relationship.

BTS Jungkook was seen at dinner with Bang PD

Bang Si Hyuk, also known as Bang PD, recently teased a potential spoiler on his Instagram stories related to Jungkook. This got fans speculating about a possible hint regarding Jungkook's upcoming album. Following the remarkable success of his hit single Seven, which performed exceptionally well in the market, earning awards and breaking records, fans are eagerly anticipating what more Jungkook has in store for his music career.

