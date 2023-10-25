'He's the GOAT': TXT's Taehyun hails BTS' Jungkook's 3D choreography as moving piece of art

TXT's Taehyun opened up about the newly released album called The Name Chapter: FREEFALL and how the BTS member Jungkook's 3D release moved him as an artist in a recently released Weverse Interview. Jungkook's 3D, ever since its release, has been cited as a work of art. The golden maknae has been successful so far in his career as a soloist so much so that TXT's Taehyun hails him as an inspiration.

TXT's Taehyun calls BTS' Jungkook 'the GOAT'

During a recent interview in the Weverse Magazine, TXT's Taehyun opened up about his inspirations of being a better version of himself as an idol. He also reflected on how mesmerized he was by BTS' Jungkook's 3D performance. When asked how TXT's Taehyun views himself as an artist in the present scenario, he reflects by saying that he hopes over time the quality of his work will only go up, hopefully. He wishes to move people in seconds after seeing his performance. He also shared that as an artist, he is moved by seeing great art.

He cited BTS' Jungkook's 3D choreography video as a great piece of art that moved him. TXT's Taehyun spoke his mind and shared that BTS' Jungkook has an aura all his own. He's the GOAT, hands down. He further added that every move made by BTS' Jungkook looks cool and nuanced, making one feel like what I just watched, I want to see it once again. According to TXT's Taehyun that is what a moving great piece of art is.

TXT's recent comeback

TXT also known as TOMORROW X TOGETHER released their fifth studio album The Name Chapter: FREEFALL on October 13. The new album was promoted through various singles and pre-releases. Do It Like That, a collaboration with the Jonas Brothers, and Back For More with Brazilian singer Anitta were some of them.

The newly released album has nine tracks with Chasing That Feeling as the lead single. It's a typical K-pop genre album and its release announcement was made on August 29, 2023. TXT's new album has topped music charts in South Korea and Japan with 2.4 million copies sold in their home country.

