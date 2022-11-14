Hi Bye, Mama!, Move To Heaven, Reply 1988 and more: 4 best family oriented K-Dramas to watch

The drama follows Cha Yu Ri (Kim Tae Hee) who has been a ghost since she died in a tragic accident five years ago. Through a reincarnation project, she is given the possibility to become human again if she succeeds in going back to her place within 49 days. However, her husband, Cho Gang Hwa (Lee Kyu Hyung), is now remarried. She has to choose between her own or her husband's happiness. Cha Yu Ri becomes a lingering ghost after getting hit by a car while 9 months pregnant. After being taken to the hospital where her husband works, her daughter is able to be saved, however Yu Ri is unable to survive. Four years later, Yu Ri becomes human again after having an emotional outburst towards God for the tragedy that befell her, and is granted 49 days to regain her place as Gang Hwa's wife and her daughter's mother in order to be able to stay permanently. If she is unable to do so, she must willfully go to heaven and reincarnate.

2. Move To Heaven

The drama follows Geu Ru (Tang Jun Sang), who has Asperger syndrome, and his ex-convict uncle Sang Gu (Lee Je Hoon) meet for the first time after the sudden death of Geu Ru's father. Entrusted as Geu Ru's guardian, Sang Gu joins his nephew to help run the family trauma cleaning company ‘Move to Heaven’ where in the course of business they uncover untold stories about the deceased while Sang Gu tries to deal with his painful past with Geu Ru's father as well as the traumatic incident that landed him in jail. Geu Ru is a 20-year-old with autism spectrum disorder who works as a trauma cleaner for Move to Heaven, over which he took following his father's death. He is smart, has an incredible memory and is extremely logical, abilities which he uses to uncover untold stories about the deceased through the collection of their important personal belongings. Following his father's practise, Geu Ru places the deceased's most important belongings in a yellow box, which he always insists on handing over to the next of kin; if they cannot be readily found or are unwilling to receive the box, Geu Ru always tries to find a way to pass it on regardless, often to Sang Gu's consternation. Geu Ru also has a minor obsession with fish and marine life, since his parents regularly brought him to a giant aquarium as a child, and he continues to do so as an adult. When he feels panicked, Geu Ru recites facts about fish in order to calm himself. Despite his condition, there are a lot of people surrounding him who understand his situation and try their best to help him and make him feel comfortable.

3. Reply 1988

Reply 1988 is the third installment of tvN's Reply series. It received both critical and audience acclaim with its finale episode recording an 18.8% nationwide audience share, making it the fourth highest rated drama in Korean cable television history and highest rated television drama at the time of airing. Beginning in the year 1988, it revolves around five friends and their families living in the same neighborhood of Ssangmun-dong, Dobong District, Northern Seoul. Hyeri plays the role of Duk Seon, middle child of her family, she is infamously ranked 999th in school and is the only girl in their group of five neighborhood friends. Though not academically gifted, Duk Seon has a bright and compassionate personality. She cares deeply for her friends and classmates, but feels lost without a ‘dream’ to pursue. Duk Seon moves through the stages of her youth alongside her male friends, and the mystery of which of them she eventually marries is a continual point of tension for viewers throughout the series.

4. Liver or Die

The drama follows Poong-Sang (Yu Jun Sang) who took care of his 4 younger siblings and supported them financially, because his parents did not support them. His younger siblings are first younger brother Jin Sang (Oh Ji Ho), first younger sister Jung Sang (Jeon Hye Bin), second younger sister Hwa Sang (Lee Si Young) and youngest sibling We Sang (Cha Seo Won). Poong Sang is now middle-aged, but he has never lived his life for himself. He is still busy dealing with the affairs of his younger siblings. Poong Sang's first younger brother Jin Sang causes trouble as he waits for a chance to change his life. Poong Sang's first younger sister Jung Sang is a doctor. She is smart, logical and cool-headed. Poong Sang's second younger sister Hwa Sang has an inferiority complex due to her older sister Jung Sang. She is also a troublemaker like her older brother Jin Sang. Youngest sibling We Sang dreams of becoming a professional baseball player, but he has failed to achieve his dream.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jimin, EXO’s Kai, BLACKPINK’s Lisa and more: 9 iconic K-Pop besties from different groups

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Which drama are you adding to the list? Let us know in the comments below.