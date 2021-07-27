‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ star Go Bo Gyeol reportedly cast in the Korean remake of ‘Snow White Must Die’

Actor Go Bo Gyeol is considering appearing in Wave's original 'Snow White Must Die'.On July 27, an official from her agency Historic DNC confirmed, "Go Bo-gyeol received an offer to appear in 'Snow White Must Die' and is positively reviewing it." Ko Bo-gyeol was offered the role of the female lead, Choi Na-gyeom. Choi Na-gyeom is a childhood friend and longtime unrequited love of Jung-woo who wants to help her live a new life after being released from prison.

The drama is based on the German book of the same name and the story starts on a rainy November day where police detectives Pia Kirchhoff and Oliver von Bodenstein are summoned to a mysterious traffic accident: A woman has fallen from a pedestrian bridge onto a car driving underneath. According to a witness, the woman may have been pushed. The investigation leads Pia and Oliver to a small village, and the home of the victim, Rita Cramer. On a September evening eleven years earlier, two seventeen-year-old girls vanished from the village without a trace. In a trial based only on circumstantial evidence, twenty-year-old Tobias Sartorius, Rita Cramer's son, was sentenced to ten years in prison. Bodenstein and Kirchhoff discover that Tobias, after serving his sentence, has now returned to his hometown. Did the attack on his mother have something to do with his return?

In the village, Pia and Oliver encounter a wall of silence. When another young girl disappears, the events of the past seem to be repeating themselves in a disastrous manner. The investigation turns into a race against time because for the villagers it is soon clear who the perpetrator is and this time they are determined to take matters into their own hands. An atmospheric, character-driven and suspenseful mystery set in a small town that could be anywhere, dealing with issues of gossip, power and keeping up appearances.

Go Bo Gyeol is well known for her roles in dramas like ‘Goblin’, ‘The Cinderella and her Four Knights’, ‘Go Back Couple’, ‘The Arthadal Chronicles’, ‘Mother’ and the 2020 hit drama ‘Hi Bye, Mama’ where she played the role of Oh Min Jung and was praised for her emotive acting skills.

We have seen her in many soft and meek characters but with this drama, she will be able to show a new side of hers and we are looking forward to it!

