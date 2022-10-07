‘Hi Bye Mama’ star Kim Tae Hee confirmed to lead the upcoming thriller drama ‘A House with a Yard’

It is based on the novel of the same name, 'A House with a Yard'. Producer Jung Ji Hyun, who directed dramas such as 'Search: WWW' and 'Twenty Five, Twenty One', will be in charge. This drama has 8 episodes. She will be returning to the drama scene after ‘Hi Bye Mama’ which was released two years ago.

On October 6th, it was confirmed that Kim Tae Hee will appear in 'A House with a Yard' which' is a suspenseful family thriller that subverts the fantasy of 'our happy home with a yard' through the suspicion and awareness of a housewife who enjoyed happiness in a perfect house that others envy.

Kim Tae Hee is a South Korean actress. Considered one of South Korea's most beautiful women, she is best known for her roles in Korean dramas such as ‘Stairway to Heaven’ (2003), ‘Love Story in Harvard’ (2004), ‘Iris’ (2009), ‘My Princess’ (2011), ‘Yong Pal’ (2015), and ‘Hi Bye, Mama!’ (2020). Kim Tae Hee is referred to as one of ‘The Troika’ along with Song Hye Kyo and Jun Ji Hyun, collectively known by the acronym ‘Tae-Hye-Ji’.

She rose to stardom in 2003 via her portrayal of the evil stepsister in the popular SBS TV series ‘Stairway to Heaven’. Starting 2004, Kim was cast in leading roles in her succeeding projects, including the supernatural KBS series ‘Forbidden Love’ and the SBS campus romance ‘Love Story in Harvard’. The latter drew solid viewership ratings nationwide throughout its run with a peak viewer rating of 20 percent and won Kim the Most Popular Actress award in the TV category at the Baeksang Arts Awards.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie in The Idol 3rd Teaser: 3 intriguing moments involving the K-pop star’s debut gig

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.