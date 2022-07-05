‘Hi Bye Mama!’ star Lee Kyu Hyung to lead new musical ‘Crash Landing On You’ based on the popular drama

On July 5, Lee Kyu Hyung's agency, Ace Factory, announced that the actor will appear in the musical 'Crash Landing on You' as Ri Jeong Hyuk." 'Crash Landing on You' is about secret love story of Yoon Se Ri, the heiress of a conglomerate who crash-landed in North Korea due to her paragliding accident with a gust of wind, and Ri Jeong Hyuk, a special officer who hides, protects her and falls in love with her.

The original tvN drama 'Crash Landing on You' is a work that is reborn as a musical. In the musical 'Crash Landing on You', Lee Kyu Hyung is expected to show another acting transformation by taking on the role of Ri Jeong Hyuk, originally played by Hyun Bin.

In 2017, Lee Kyung Hyung played the role of Yoon Se Won, chief of the prosecution's investigation team, in the tvN drama ‘Stranger’, raising his profile. He was then cast as Yoo Han Yang, a second-generation tycoon serving in prison for drug use, in tvN's television series ‘Prison Playbook’ (2017).

Director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung asked him to audition for the role after seeing his performances in the play ‘Come See Me’ and the musical ‘Fan Letter’. Many viewers connected to his portrayal of the role, showcasing both cute and serious sides of the character, and it led to an increase in popularity for the actor both in Korea and overseas.

Speaking about the character's homosexuality, Lee Kyu Hyung expressed an awareness of homophobia in Korean society, but stated that he hoped his portrayal of the character could show a simple, human love that audiences could support.

