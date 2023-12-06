Hi Bye, Mama, Uncontrollably Fond and more; pick best K-drama to watch for a good cry
There are days when you just want to let it all out. Those days, tuning into your favorite sad K-dramas can help. Hi Bye, Mama, Uncontrollably Fond, and more; pick the best K-drama to watch for a good cry.
We all experience days when a good cry becomes a necessary release. Many suggest that shedding tears is a healthy outlet for the accumulated stresses within us. While K-dramas are fantastic for stress relief through laughter and eye candy, some profoundly emotional ones can evoke a strong desire to weep our hearts out.
If heartwarming K-dramas touch our hearts and elicit joyful reactions, those with unconventional sad endings can leave us feeling empty and heartbroken. Nevertheless, these emotional rollercoasters serve as a valuable means to express and process our emotions.
Sad K-dramas to watch
K-dramas like Hi Bye, Mama, Uncontrollably Fond, My Mister, and more can help you vent out your emotions while teaching you some life lessons along the way. If you're in the mood for a good cry, these sad K-dramas are here for you, a welcome break from the endless stream of unlikely romances.
K-dramas, known for their focus on genuine human stories, often depict real-life experiences, regardless of genre. While they typically highlight the joys of various types of love, they also address the harsh realities that come with it. Similar to life's mix of sweetness and bitterness, K-dramas can be emotionally impactful and, at times, truly heartbreaking. Be it universal heartbreaker Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo or underrated The Hymn of Death, pick your favorite K-drama to watch when you are in the mood for a good cry.
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
ALSO READ: Poll: From A Good Day to Be a Dog to True Beauty: Pick favourite rom-com K-drama based on webtoon
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more