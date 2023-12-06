Hi Bye, Mama, Uncontrollably Fond and more; pick best K-drama to watch for a good cry

We all experience days when a good cry becomes a necessary release. Many suggest that shedding tears is a healthy outlet for the accumulated stresses within us. While K-dramas are fantastic for stress relief through laughter and eye candy, some profoundly emotional ones can evoke a strong desire to weep our hearts out.

If heartwarming K-dramas touch our hearts and elicit joyful reactions, those with unconventional sad endings can leave us feeling empty and heartbroken. Nevertheless, these emotional rollercoasters serve as a valuable means to express and process our emotions.

Sad K-dramas to watch

K-dramas like Hi Bye, Mama, Uncontrollably Fond, My Mister, and more can help you vent out your emotions while teaching you some life lessons along the way. If you're in the mood for a good cry, these sad K-dramas are here for you, a welcome break from the endless stream of unlikely romances.

K-dramas, known for their focus on genuine human stories, often depict real-life experiences, regardless of genre. While they typically highlight the joys of various types of love, they also address the harsh realities that come with it. Similar to life's mix of sweetness and bitterness, K-dramas can be emotionally impactful and, at times, truly heartbreaking. Be it universal heartbreaker Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo or underrated The Hymn of Death, pick your favorite K-drama to watch when you are in the mood for a good cry.

