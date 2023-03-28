Hi Bye, Mama!’s Kim Tae Hee and The Glory’s Lim Ji Yeon starrer A House With A Yard to premiere in THIS month

According to a South Korean media outlet on March 28th, Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon starrer 'A House with a Yard' has been confirmed to be broadcast on channel ENA in June and is said to be discussing detailed schedules.

Based on the original novel, 'A House with a Yard' is a work in which actors Kim Tae Hee and Lim Ji Yeon co-star. They live a happy life in a perfect house that others envy, but struggle to escape from an unhappy life with a woman who changes everything with a single doubt. It tells the story of two women. Kim Tae Hee will play Joo Ran, who is living a perfect life but becomes suspicious of her husband when she smells a dead body in the new house, and Lim Ji Yeon will play Sang Eun, who appears in front of Joo Ran and confuses her. Meanwhile, Lim Ji Yeon will appear in the SBS drama 'National Death Penalty Vote' in August following 'The Glory' and 'A House with a Yard'.

Lim Ji Yeon’s other drama:

'National Death Penalty Vote' depicts the story of the execution of sentences according to the voting results of criminals who cleverly escaped the blind spot of the law. Actors Lim Ji Yeon, Park Sung Woong, and Park Hae Jin appear in the lead roles. Lim Ji Yeon plays Joo Hyun, a 5-year-old inspector at the Cyber ​​Security Bureau of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, Park Sung Woong plays Kwon Seok Joo, a criminal who is serving a long term in prison for killing his 8-year-old daughter and surrendering himself, and Park Hae Jin plays Kim Moo Chan, the head of the Southern Police Agency's wide-area investigation unit.

Kim Mi Kyung posted on social media, "It's time to take a break. Why does our time pass so quickly?" She posted a picture featuring her reunited with her team. In particular, Kim Tae Hee wearing her hat is smiling as she takes a commemorative photo with her colleagues. Previously, Kim Tae Hee and Kim Mi Kyung worked together in the 2020 tvN drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!'

