Hi Cookie FIRST look: Nam Ji Hyun and Jung Da Bin transform into a sister duo for upcoming fantasy drama

On September 15, LG U+ released the first look of Hi Cookie starring Nam Ji Hyun and Jung Da Bin as Choi Soo Young and Choi Min Young, respectively. It is a story that happens when a mysterious handcrafted cookie, which brings one's desire with a bite, obliterates an elite high school. In the quicksand made by Cookie, it will depict a gathering of people battling with their own desires and greed.

Hi Cookie’s first look starring Nam Ji Hyun and Jung Da Bin:

The two teaser posters show what the viewers can look forward to. Initially, the teaser poster that shows the cookie encompassed by informal IDs stands out. This little treat, highlighted with a smile, animates interest in how it will change people's lives, and simultaneously, it brings up issues about those whose IDs are abandoned. Nam Ji Hyun and Jung Da Bin in the next poster are seen resting on one another while thinking about their own plans and have an invisible line of separation. Choi Soo Young, played by Nam Ji Hyun and Choi Min Young, played by Jung Da Bin, are sisters who care about one another yet are profoundly under debt due to underlying issues. The words on the poster, 'You know nothing about my dreams,' addresses the hidden dreams of both the sisters, raising expectations for the story the two will show from now on.

Hi Cookie:

Nam Ji Hyun assumes the role of Choi Soo Young, a hard working woman who leaps to save her sister in the swamp, Choi Hyun Wook assumes the role of Seo Ho Soo, a kid who is poor yet keeps up with the top grades in the elite high school, while Kim Moo Yeol takes on the role of Yoo Sung Pil, a hidden top college counselor who has a different approach in the school, and Jung Da Bin takes the part of Choi Min Young, a girl who is profoundly caught up with the cookie, its magic and falls into the swamp. On October 23, Hi Cookie will be released for the first time.

