Hi Cookie: Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Kim Mu Yeol starrer fantasy drama to premiere in second half of 2023

In Hi Cookie, an elite high school gets caught up in the perilous world of magical handmade cookies that make dreams come true. It tells the story of a woman who must enter the mess on her own to save her younger sibling from drowning in the world. The production team says that they will be releasing the drama by the second half of 2023 after the filming is complete.

Nam Ji Hyun’s role:

Choi Sooyoung, a factory worker who works as a temporary worker and heads the household, will be played by Nam Ji Hyun. Choi Sooyoung is a woman who worked in a factory to help raise her younger sibling and became the family's breadwinner at the age of 18. In order to save him, she goes into the swamp herself and begins a selfless operation, risking everything to save her sibling even if she has to die. In the drama Little Women from last year, Nam Ji Hyun was reborn as a confident actor who transformed into a woman who is desperate to save the people she cares about. In this drama, she will also be displaying her skills as she transforms into a character who makes the audience believe in their character.

Choi Hyun Wook and Kim Mu Yeol role:

Choi Hyun Wook portrays Seo Ho Soo, a brilliant boy who attends the best private high school in Korea, Jeonghan High School. He is determined to study, even in difficult circumstances; however, among his wealthy classmates, he is regarded as a coward who is simple to manipulate. Yoo Sung Pil, Seoul's best college admissions consultant, is played by Kim Mu Yeol. Despite the fact that he is renowned for producing the best results through legal, expedient, or illegal means, Sung Pil is a completely enigmatic figure. Because of this, he visits Jeonghan High School on his own to consult throughout the third year. By establishing a distinct presence in each of the dramas Racquet Boys, Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, and Weak Hero Class 1, Choi Hyun Wook has established himself as the best rising star. Whether on the stage or the screen, Kim Mu Yeol performs acting that transcends genre. He enters the world of teenagers this time by presenting a mystery.

