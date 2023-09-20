Hi Cookie NEW stills: Nam Ji Hyun works hard for her sister; Choi Hyun Wook exudes mystery

On September 20, LG U+ released new stills for Hi Cookie starring Nam Ji Hyun, Choi Hyun Wook, Jung Da Bin, and others. Hi Cookie is a drama about a top high school being immersed in mysterious handmade cookies that make your desires real with only one bite. It will likewise portray a group of people battling with their own desires and greed in a swap made by those cookies. The first episode will be out on October 23.

Hi Cookie stills starring Nam Ji Hyun:

The released stills catch the everyday existence of Sooyoung played by Little Women's Nam Ji Hyun, the provider of the family. In the first picture, Sooyoung, wearing work garments and lifting her hand on another person before others, stands out. Then, her eyes gaze towards something with a serious expression creating tension, inferring that a surprising occurrence has happened. Indeed, even after removing her work clothes, she actually looks miserable and exhausted. In the scene where she is waiting in the hospital with a crestfallen expression, one can feel the weight and stresses that Sooyoung conveys, making viewers contemplate what sort of life she has experienced. Sooyoung gives up on further studies to care for her younger sister Min Young (played by Jung Da Bin) and functions as a temporary factory worker. At the point when Min Young is in peril because of the suspicious cookies, Sooyoung puts her life in extreme danger to save her sister.

Choi Hyun Wook’s stills from Hi Cookie:

The stills portray the school life and daily life of Ho Soo played by Choi Hyun Wook, an honor student at an elite high school. To begin with, seeing him studying while at the same time sitting in a classroom in his uniform makes him stand out. One can feel the fresh look on his high school face, which looks occupied and distracted. In the next still, he sat in the counseling room and his eyes zeroed in on the discussion, showing his commitment as an honor student. Indeed, even in regular clothes, he carries on with an ordinary life.

