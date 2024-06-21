‘Hi Jimin’: American singer Sofia Carson excitedly teases her upcoming track titled Slow Dance on BTS member's album MUSE

BTS member Jimin unveiled the tracklist for his upcoming second solo album, MUSE, on June 21st. Scheduled for release on July 19th, the seven-song album includes the intro track Rebirth, along with Interlude: Showtime, the pre-release single Smeraldo Garden Marching Band featuring Loco, Slow Dance featuring Sofia Carson, Be Mine, Who, and previously released track Closer Than This, which debuted in December. Sofia Carson took to her X (Twitter) to react to the tracklist dropping and her collab with the BTS member.

Sofia Carson reacts to being featured on BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE with track Slow Dance

American artist Sofia Carson took to Twitter to react to the release of the tracklist for Jimin’s MUSE and her collaboration with the BTS member on the track Slow Dance. Carson, known for her roles in television and her music career, first appeared as a guest star on the Disney Channel series Austin & Ally. She made her musical debut in 2015 with the soundtrack album for Descendants, and that same year, she released the single Rotten to the Core.

On social media, Sofia Carson wrote, "Secrets Out... 😏 Hi Jimin 💜" and shared several posts showcasing the album track's poster. She also responded to her name trending alongside BTS' Jimin as a featured collaborator, and acknowledged Netflix Brasil's excited reaction to their upcoming collaboration.

She also expressed gratitude to fans, stating that her heart could burst with the overwhelming love she is receiving, and thanked them sincerely for their unwavering support.

More about BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE

Prior to the album's full release, Jimin will debut a pre-release single titled Smeraldo Garden Marching Band, featuring Korean rapper LOCO, on June 28. This collaboration was hinted at during Jimin's Production Diary Quiz with BTS producer Pdogg. The main track, Who, is eagerly awaited and will be accompanied by a music video set to release on July 19.

During the announcement of the album, BIGHIT MUSIC described MUSE as a continuation of Jimin's exploration of his true identity following his first solo album, FACE, and documented his journey in search of the source of his inspiration.

Jimin is currently fulfilling his 18-month mandatory South Korean military service, which began in December. Recently, his BTS bandmate Jin completed his military service, becoming the first member of BTS to do so.

