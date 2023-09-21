Hidden meaning behind SEVENTEEN's three versions of upcoming mini-album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN; Fans decode

As the release date for their upcoming album SEVENTEENTH Heaven draws nearer, anticipation around the artists’ next moves are running high. The thirteen-member group announced their comeback through a thirty-second video on their social media pages and confirmed the release date to be October 23. As pre-sales are already in full swing, the album art and the three versions that the album is available in and the schedule have already been revealed.

What do SEVENTEEN's three album versions mean?

K-pop always has bits and pieces for fans to discover and unveil. There is always mystery and storylines which only add on to the experience. Unsurprisingly, SEVENTEEN’s upcoming album also has a few hidden meanings. The album which would be available in three versions have the following names: AM 5:26 version, PM 2:14 version and PM 10:23 version. Now, looking at these numbers some might feel that it has to do something with time or that they are trying to communicate in Morse code. Keen CARATs have noticed and unveiled the real meaning of these timestamps and the secret message by SEVENTEEN is heartwarming for fans who are eagerly waiting for the album to drop.

AM 5:26 version denotes the group’s debut date. SEVENTEEN with the song Adore U on May 26 2015 and since have come a long way. The second version PM 2:14 stands for the their fans’, CARATs’ birthday. The name CARAT was picked for the fandom on Valentine’s Day of 2016 and hence the name of the second version. Lastly, PM 10:23 is also the release date for SEVENTEENTH Heaven i.e. October 23. All the three versions come with different album art but with the common theme of a carnival or fair. The first version shows an early morning with a cooler tone and a silent carnival. The second has a brighter and sunny vibe with balloons and streamers. The third version looks the most different with a night scene and a darker background with fireworks.

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming activities

SEVENTEEN has confirmed their presence on upcoming award shows including the 2023 Asia Artists Awards and The Fact Music Awards 2023. The Super singers were also spotted at the airport with Youth Over Flower’s crew raising speculations that they might be shooting for the show which is produced by Na Yeong Seok. It was later confirmed that the group shot for the popular variety show.

