Name: Hierarchy

Premiere Date: 7 June, 2024

Cast: Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, Lee Won Jung

Director: Bae Hyeon Jin

Writer: Chu Hye Mi

No. of episodes: 7

Genre: Mystery, Thriller

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

Hierarchy storyline

A new student enters the prestigious Jooshin High School. Called Kang Ha, played by Lee Chae Min, the transfer student is bright and chirpy, as well as bold, much to the dislike of the elite bunch that rules the high school. What’s supposed to be a place for learning and growth, soon reveals the difference between the high class and the scholarship students who find their way into the complex functioning of the place after their hard work but are treated like they’re invisible in front of the rich kids. As more secrets unfold, the true face of the school and its pupils come to light.

Watch Hierarchy teaser

Hierarchy initial review

It seems like Netflix is a fan of cliche and while usually I’d be all for it, Hierarchy just seems like a sad K-drama adaptation of a well-liked Wattpad novel, its better version being Elite. The murder mystery is one that brings the thrill but is so reminiscent of the Spanish show that you cannot help but keep drawing similarities between the two. It is almost as if Hierarchy intended the comparisons to happen.

Acting performances in Hierarchy

Such talented young actors, in the form of Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui and Kim Jae Won were chosen for the project presenting a promising front. However, not much becomes of them as the show begins. Meanwhile, the supporting roles of Ji Hye Won and Lee Won Jung were squashed to the sidelines with the hope of some spotlight on them.

Maybe a much meaner act from Ji Hye Won’s Yoon He Ra, a name previously linked to a well-executed villainous character would have been the right way to go about things. The supposed lead on the show, Kim Jae Won, looks more haggard than the rich brat look the show was probably aiming for and there’s only so much attention one can give to his clinginess.

With its initial episodes, the show fails to provide much intrigue but it is my trust in Lee Chae Min’s chosen projects that will propel a closer and longer watch into Hierarchy. See you back here again with the full and final review.

