Hierarchy new stills OUT: Lee Chae Min and Roh Jong Eui get lost in each other's eyes ahead of June 7 premiere

The upcoming drama Hierarchy has unveiled captivating new stills featuring Lee Chae Min and Roh Jong Eui, heightening anticipation for its June 7 premiere. Directed by Bae Hyeon Jin, the series stars a talented ensemble including Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, and Lee Won Jung.

Fans eagerly await the drama, intrigued by the chemistry between the lead actors and the show's compelling narrative. With its blend of intense drama and captivating performances, Hierarchy is set to be a must-watch series this summer.

More details about upcoming drama Hierarchy

Hierarchy is poised to make waves in the realm of K-drama teen romance television series. With a stellar lineup of talent both in front of and behind the camera, this eagerly anticipated drama promises to deliver a gripping narrative set against the backdrop of Jooshin High School.

Scripted by Chu Hye Mi and helmed by director Bae Hyeon Jin, Hierarchy boasts an ensemble cast led by Roh Jeong Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won, and Lee Won Jung. The series unfolds within the prestigious corridors of Jooshin High School, where admission is a privilege reserved for the elite 0.01%.

At the heart of the drama lies a captivating tale of love, friendship, rivalry, and redemption, interwoven among eighteen young individuals navigating the complexities of their privileged world. With themes of ambition, loyalty, and social hierarchy, Hierarchy promises to offer viewers a captivating glimpse into the lives of South Korea's affluent youth.

Scheduled for a global release on June 7, 2024, Hierarchy is primed to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling storyline and dynamic performances.

