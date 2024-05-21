Hierarchy new stills OUT: Lee Chae Min’s arrival at Roh Jeong Eui’s school triggers tension amongst students

Hierarchy starring Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui has got K-drama fans on the lookout and it is understandable. This teen K-drama promises a roller coaster ride filled with romance, suspense, dangerous schemes, and more.

Ahead of its June premiere, interesting new stills from Hierarchy have been unveiled featuring the lead cast of Lee Chae Min, Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jae Won, and others adding to the layer of suspense the show will bring.

Hierarchy new stills: Lee Chae Min’s arrival threatens havoc in Roh Jeong Eui’s school

Hierarchy is an upcoming Netflix original K-drama with a teen set up however, it will not be rainbows and flowers as dangerous secrets run deep in this one.

On May 21, 2024, Netflix unveiled a new set of stills from the show Hierarchy. The first still depicts the leads of the show Lee Chae Min and Roh Jeong Eui as they are lost in each other. The still surely adds a hint of romance to the environment of secrets.

The next stills glimpse Lee Chae Min's Kang Ha in a serious tone while he confronts another student in the school. On the other hand, Roh Jeong Eui's Jung Jae Yi exudes grace and elegance perfect for a chaebol princess.

We then see Kim Jae Won being the one being confronted by Lee Chae Min in the next still hinting at their tumultuous relationship that will unfold in the drama. He looks like he does not like his power being challenged.

Meanwhile, we also see Ji Hye Won and Lee Won Jung in their school dresses as they stand surrounded by other students in an assembly. Their faces give off a feeling of unease and tension.

One of the interesting stills we see is one where Lee Chae Min seems to be forwarding a hand of friendship towards the Joshin Group heir Kim Jae Won who looks at him with attitude. Does this mean that competitors might turn in to friends or is there a bigger scheme at work? Check out all the stills here:

More about Hierarchy

Hierarchy will premiere worldwide on Netflix on June 7, 2024. Hierarchy is set in one of the most elite schools in South Korea where the top 0.01% of students study. Only rich children get to study here but one transfer student threatens to destroy the hierarchy that runs rampant among these rich students.

