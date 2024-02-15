Hierarchy: Roh Jung Eui and Lee Chae Min starrer expected to contain mature themes; Details inside

Hierarchy is a much-awaited school drama which stars Roh Jung Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won and Lee Won Jung and is set to release in 2024. It will tell the story of students who attend one of the most prestigious schools in South Korea. This is a popular plotline for South Korean dramas and many hit dramas like The Heirs, Sky Castle, Boys Over Flowers and many more K-dramas are based on this setup. Here is a look at all the details known till now.

Hierarchy starring Roh Jung Eui and Lee Chae Min to contain mature themes

According to recent reports, Hierarchy which stars Roh Jung Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won and Lee Won Jung, will contain mature themes and content. The drama has received an 18+ rating from Netflix. The drama explores the themes of love, friendship, youth and the dark side. There is much hype surrounding the mystery series as the drama set in school will feature NSFW scenes which is not common for South Korean content. The ratings on Netflix mention sex and nudity as the reason for the drama getting a mature rating.

More about Hierarchy

Hierarchy will be streaming on Netflix and is expected to release in 2024.

The drama tells the story of the top students who attend a prestigious school in South Korea. The school was established by a conglomerate and students are admitted through their birth privileges. Students with powerful and high economic backgrounds attend the school. The top 0.1 percent of students who have the highest power maintain law and order in the school. Things start to shake up in this school when a transfer student joins in. But he holds a secret behind his innocence.

The series is being directed by Bae Hyun Jin. He has also directed hits like Big Mouth and Alchemy of Souls Season 2: Light and Shadow. Choo Hye Mi wrote the script for this project. She also wrote for About Time.

