Hierarchy teaser: Lee Chae Min's transfer to Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Jae Won's elite school disturbs social order; Watch

Hierarchy starring Roh Jung Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won and Lee Won Jung is all set to release this June. The dark school drama focuses on the lives of rich students who attend an elite school. The drama has received an 18+ rating and explores the themes of love, friendship, youth and its dark side.

Hierarchy first teaser and poster

On May 16, Netflix released the first teaser of their upcoming drama Hierarchy. It shows the school with a perfect social order and the lives of the students engaging in various extracurricular activities and elite parties. As a transfer student enters the equation, the strict hierarchy among the students which is controlled by the top richest starts to crumble. Bullying and scandals start coming to light and the previous order in place is jeopardized. See the teaser and poster below.

More about Hierarchy

Hierarchy will be streaming on Netflix from June 7. Roh Jung Eui, Lee Chae Min, Kim Jae Won, Ji Hye Won and Lee Won Jung take on the main roles.

The drama tells the story of the top students who attend a prestigious school in South Korea. The school was established by a conglomerate and students are admitted through their birth privileges. Students with powerful and high economic backgrounds attend the school. The top 0.1 percent of students who have the highest power maintain law and order in the school. Things start to shake up in this school when a transfer student joins in. But he holds a secret behind his innocence.

The series is being directed by Bae Hyun Jin. He has also directed hits like Big Mouth and Alchemy of Souls Season 2: Light and Shadow. Choo Hye Mi wrote the script for this project. She also wrote for About Time.

