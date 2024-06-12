Is It Fate? is an upcoming K-drama series that will soon be in production. It has been reported that Lee Won Jung from the new web series titled Hierarchy will also be appearing in the show. The emerging actor has become extremely popular for his role in the series and taking over the K-drama scene.

Lee Won Jung has been cast in the upcoming K-drama titled Is It Fate?

On June 12, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has revealed that Lee Won Jung has been cast in the upcoming K-drama titled Is It Fate. The actor has been enjoying his newfound fame from his role in the series Hierarchy and has become the talk of the town.

Previously, Kim So Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Yoon Ji On, and Kim Da Som have also been confirmed to make appearances on the show and he will be joining the stellar cast list.

Based on the webtoon of the same name, it is written by Nam Ji Eun and illustrated by Kim In Ho. The plot of the series follows young people who rediscover true love and dreams after meeting their first love again after 10 years.

In the drama, Lee Won Jung will play the role of a restaurant owner, sharing a storyline with Lee Hong Joo (played by Kim So Hyun) and Kang Hoo Young (played by Chae Jong-hyeop).

Furthermore, the show is directed by PD Song Hyun Wook, who has previously directed hit works such as Beauty Inside, Another Miss Oh, Marriage Not Dating, The King's Affection, and Undercover.

More about Lee Won Jung

Lee Won Jung started his career as an actor with the K-drama Class of Lies in 2019. He went on to appear in renowned shows such as Live On, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Brain Works, and more. Moreover, the artist won the Best New Actor award at the KBS Drama Awards 2023 for his role in the K-drama My Perfect Stranger.

However, he rose to prominence from his appearance in Hierarchy where he played the role of Lee Woo Jin, who is the second son of a powerful political family in the country. Lee Chae Min played the lead role.

