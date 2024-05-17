High School Return Of A Gangster FIRST stills OUT: Yoon Chan Young tackles contrasting dual roles; see PICS

High School Return of a Gangster, the highly anticipated K-drama has released its first stills, offering a glimpse of Yoon Chan Young's portrayal of two contrasting characters. The fantasy drama is set to hit the screens on May 29.

Yoon Chan Young’s look in High School Return Of A Gangster revealed

On May 16, the upcoming drama High School Return of a Gangster released its first stills, generating excitement among fans. Yoon Chan Young, known for his versatility, takes on dual roles in the series, portraying the timid and bullied high school student Song Yi Heon and the brash and straightforward 47-year-old gangster Kim Deuk Pal.

The stills showcase Yoon Chan Young's impressive transformation between the two contrasting characters. As Song Yi Heon, he appears with long, disheveled hair and a poignant, almost melancholic gaze, capturing the essence of a teenager facing daily torment. This portrayal highlights his vulnerability and the struggles of a high school student dealing with bullying.

In stark contrast, the stills of Kim Deuk Pal reveal Yoon Chan Young's fierce intensity. With piercing eyes and a commanding presence, he embodies the tough and unyielding nature of a seasoned gangster. This role demands a strong and assertive demeanor, which Yoon Chan Young effortlessly delivers.

Through these dual roles, Yoon Chan Young aims to vividly bring to life the stark differences between Song Yi Heon and Kim Deuk Pal, demonstrating his range as an actor. High School Return of a Gangster promises to be a compelling drama, with Yoon Chan Young's portrayal of these contrasting characters at its core. Fans eagerly await the premiere to witness his dynamic performances and the intriguing storyline unfold.

More details about upcoming drama High School Return of a Gangster

High School Return of a Gangster is an upcoming fantasy K-drama about a gangster whose soul accidentally enters the body of a 19-year-old high school student. Seeking to fulfill his dream of attending college, he befriends a student suffering from domestic violence and uses his gangster skills to punish wrongdoers. The drama, also starring Bong Jae Hyun and Lee Seo Jin alongside Yoon Chan Young is set to premiere on May 29.

