High School Return of a Gangster posters OUT: Yoon Chan Young confronts school bullies as Lee Seo Jin overtakes form

Yoon Chan Young, the star of the hit post-apocalyptic K-drama All Of Us Are Dead is returning with another interesting storyline. His upcoming drama High School Return of a Gangster brings a new twist to the high school and school bullying plotline.

Recently, High School Return of a Gangster released its posters featuring the leads of the drama Yoon Chan Young, Lee Seo Jin, and Bong Jae Hyun. The posters preview a new transformation in Yoon Chan Young as he gets ready to confront school bullies.

Yoon Chan Young transforms into a strong student who confronts school bullies after Lee Seo Jin possesses him in High School Return of a Gangster new poster

High School Return of a Gangster is an upcoming TVING and Wavve original drama starring Yoon Chan Young, Golden Child’s Bong Jae Hyun, and Lee Seo Jin in the lead roles.

Ahead of its premiere this week, High School Return of a Gangster has unveiled two new posters previewing the tense and fantastical setting of the drama.

The first poster shows Yoon Chan Young’s Song Yi Heon in the middle as he takes the limelight. He has a serious expression on his face, adding to the excitement as to what might happen in the drama. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meanwhile, in the monotone background, we see him as the nervous kid who is being bullied by students at his school. On the other hand, the powerful gangster Lee Seo Jin’s Kim Deuk Pal looks fierce and filled with strength and experience.

Advertisement

The poster depicts that when Lee Seo Jin takes over nervous Yoon Chan Young’s body, he will transform into a strong figure who will confront school bullies and set things right.

Check out the first poster here:

Yoon Chan Young and Bong Jae Hyun form an alliance to confront the bad forces together in High School Return of a Gangster’s second poster

High School Return of a Gangster’s second poster features Yoon Chan Young and Bong Jae Hyun as they look at each other with grave expressions.

See the second poster here:

Advertisement

Yoon Chan Young’s Song Yi Heon looks gravely at his schoolmate Bong Jae Hyun’s Choi Se Kyung, hinting at them coming together and joining forces to take down school bullies and other bad forces.

High School Return of a Gangster will premiere on TVING and Wavve on May 29, 2024.